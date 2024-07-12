Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,647,000 after acquiring an additional 244,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

