Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $87.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of AIG opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. American International Group has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

