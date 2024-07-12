Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$47.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.67.

TSE ATZ traded up C$6.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$47.59. 1,057,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,915. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.10. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

