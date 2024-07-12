Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.79.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
