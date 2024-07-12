Robert W. Baird Upgrades Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) to Outperform

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Paymentus stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

