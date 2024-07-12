Robert W. Baird Boosts Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $285.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.10.

COR stock opened at $222.00 on Tuesday. Cencora has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average is $229.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

