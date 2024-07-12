Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Short Interest Update

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ RDZNW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Roadzen has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

