Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Short Interest Update

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Roadzen Stock Performance
NASDAQ RDZNW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Roadzen has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
Roadzen Company Profile
