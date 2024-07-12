Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Short Interest Update

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 441.8% from the June 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:RDZN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 242,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,439. Roadzen has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Roadzen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

