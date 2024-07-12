Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 151,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $266,231.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $66,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

