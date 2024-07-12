Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $109.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

