Research Analysts Set Expectations for Insmed Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Insmed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.54). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,636,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $45,029,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after acquiring an additional 79,717 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 927,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.