Request Price Hits $0.10 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Request has a total market cap of $100.82 million and $2.29 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10034446 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $5,046,845.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

