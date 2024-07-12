Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Update

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 865,200 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after buying an additional 2,041,612 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200,677 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 232,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.73. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.40. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bloom Burton raised Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

