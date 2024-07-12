Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 783,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 661,697 shares.The stock last traded at $30.24 and had previously closed at $30.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 959.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 157,722 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 247,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 148,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.