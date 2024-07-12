Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Up 1.6%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 1,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

About Renaissance International IPO ETF

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

