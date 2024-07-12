Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $213.58

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $213.58 and last traded at $212.87, with a volume of 19744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.74.

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

