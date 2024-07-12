Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,393,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 637,973 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $260,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.47. 11,428,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.
Insider Transactions at Regions Financial
In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
