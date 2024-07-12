Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62. 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

