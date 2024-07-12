Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.37. 901,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,858,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Get Redfin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDFN

Redfin Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $893.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Redfin by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after buying an additional 192,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.