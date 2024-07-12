Redburn Atlantic Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Redburn Atlantic in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,201,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,861,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,679,000 after buying an additional 192,215 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Warner Music Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,068,000 after buying an additional 2,397,232 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,125,000 after buying an additional 1,263,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.