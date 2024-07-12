Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.80

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.80 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.49 ($0.47), with a volume of 231773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.47).

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £62.58 million, a PE ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.51.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

Real Estate Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Real Estate Investors

About Real Estate Investors

In other news, insider Paul Bassi purchased 107,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £38,579.40 ($49,416.42). In related news, insider Paul Bassi bought 107,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £38,579.40 ($49,416.42). Also, insider Marcus Daly bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £92,500 ($118,483.41). Company insiders own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.