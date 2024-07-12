Raymond James Upgrades Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) to Hold

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

BHC opened at C$10.29 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$8.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.22). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 686.52% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of C$2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

