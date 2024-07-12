Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business had revenue of C$400.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.32 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$80.81 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$52.15 and a one year high of C$81.12. The company has a market cap of C$36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 48.02%.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 38,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.98, for a total value of C$2,901,726.00. In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.98, for a total transaction of C$2,901,726.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,660 shares of company stock worth $11,281,465. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

