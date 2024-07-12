Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.15.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

