Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Range Resources worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 160,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

