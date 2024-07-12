Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Down 41.8% in June

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the June 15th total of 737,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Radware Trading Up 0.9 %
Radware stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.94.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
