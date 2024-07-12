Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Down 41.8% in June

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the June 15th total of 737,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Radware Trading Up 0.9 %

Radware stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Radware by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after buying an additional 1,161,535 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,396 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Radware by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

