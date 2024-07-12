Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 377.2% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quhuo Price Performance

NASDAQ QH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 316,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Quhuo has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

