Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of QMCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 187,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,647. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

