Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $8,020,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $4.67 on Friday, hitting $268.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,345. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

