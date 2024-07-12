Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE MCS opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.76 million, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.51. Marcus has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

