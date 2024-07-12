Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million.

BTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of BTDR opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

