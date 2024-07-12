Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.28. 3,032,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,717. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

