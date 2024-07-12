Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Lowered to $68.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.23.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

