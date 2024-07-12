Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCOR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $132,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.