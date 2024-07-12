PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,282 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

