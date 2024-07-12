Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Treasurer Sells $140,200.00 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 98,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $319.65 million, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 960.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,381.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

