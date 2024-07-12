Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $296.48

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $296.48 and last traded at $296.90, with a volume of 146276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.48.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

