Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 4.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 17,786,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 39,170,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 359,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 147,435 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,072,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.