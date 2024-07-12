Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 4.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 17,786,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 39,170,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Plug Power
Plug Power Stock Performance
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Plug Power
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 359,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 147,435 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,072,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plug Power
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.