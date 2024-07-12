PLANET (PLANET) Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, PLANET has traded down 24% against the dollar. One PLANET token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and $2.18 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLANET Token Profile

PLANET was first traded on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000747 USD and is up 11.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,035,904.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

