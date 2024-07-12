Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Down 3.9%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.12. 691,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,609,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -9.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

