Phillip Eyler Sells 15,000 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $772,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 111,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 86.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

