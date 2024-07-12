Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.6% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.90. 2,549,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,638. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

