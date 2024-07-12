Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $5,634,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

