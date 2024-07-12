Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Short Interest Up 306.5% in June

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 306.5% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLKMF remained flat at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.28.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.