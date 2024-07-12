Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Short Interest Up 306.5% in June

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 306.5% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLKMF remained flat at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.28.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.