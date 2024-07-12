Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Perpetual Energy Stock Up 6.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
