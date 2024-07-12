Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Perpetual Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.