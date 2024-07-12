PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $163.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.