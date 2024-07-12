PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Reduced by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,258,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

