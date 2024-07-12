Pax Dollar Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $117.39 million and approximately $809,783.23 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001293 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.