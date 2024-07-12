Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Evercore ISI

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PARA

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.