Pan American Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 15,169 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,360 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,986. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

